State police identify victim of fatal crash in Tolland

Tolland

by: Kaylee Merchak, Leah Myers

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — State police responded to a fatal run-off-road crash in Tolland Wednesday evening.

State Police say around 8:42 pm, a 20-year-old man was driving south on Peter Green Road when he attempted to turn at a right curve. He ended up running off the road and colliding into two trees. The victim was not wearing a seat-belt. His injuries were fatal.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Nathan Patrick Sterling of Ellington.

Peter Green Road was closed for a period of time while troopers investigated.

This incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

