HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a mysterious death in Hebron after a man turned up dead in his driveway.

Police said that in the early evening of May 21, troops responded to a home on Grayville Road for reports of a man lying dead in the driveway. A witness stated he found the man laying on the ground, according to reports.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds, officials stated, and was later pronounced dead by EMS.

The Easter District Major Crime Squad responded, and said they have taken over the investigation. This investigation is still ongoing.