STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash involving a car and a bicycle in Stafford.

Around 2:45 p.m., state police were advised of a car vs. bicycle crash on Furnace Avenue.

LifeStar was dispatched to the scene, according to police, but the extent of injuries is not yet known.

Police say the scene is active and they ask anyone traveling in the area to use extra caution.

No further information has been released at this time.

