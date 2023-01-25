ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police K9 helped officials locate a car thief in Ellington on Tuesday.

State police responded to an address on West Road in Ellington for a report of a stolen red Chevrolet CK1500 pick-up truck. It was reported that the truck was last seen traveling westbound on Route 83 toward the Rockville/Vernon area.

At the same time, Vernon police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a suspicious red pick-up truck in their apartment complex on Regan Street where a man was seen leaving the car.

State troopers and Vernon police officers arrived at the apartment complex and found the truck. It was confirmed that the truck matched the stolen car.

Drago, the state police K9, was deployed and led troopers to an exterior apartment door. Inside, troopers found the suspect.

The suspect, 59-year-old John Hansen of Willington, was in possession of the keys to the truck. He also showed signs of possible impairment, police said.

Hansen | Photo courtesy state police

Hansen was taken into custody and took standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was processed and charged with the following: larceny in the third degree, use of a motor vehicle without permission, operating a motor vehicle without permission, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating without a license.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and transferred to Hartford Correctional Center pending arraignment.