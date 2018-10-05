State Police looking to identify Tolland car break-in suspect

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut State Police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect who allegedly stole cash from unlocked car in Tolland early Tuesday morning.

Troopers say that at approximately 1:45 a.m., a man went into an unlocked car on Buck's Crossing and stole approximately $60.00.

The suspect is descibed as a white man, wearing a dark-colored hoodie with dark-colored athletic pants with a red stripe around waist and pant legs.

If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call State Police Troop C at 860-896-3222.