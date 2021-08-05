State Police Major Crimes investigate scene in Somers Thursday

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police Major Crimes are investigating a scene in Somers Thursday.

Durkee Road in Somers is closed on either side of the road right now. There are a number of State Police vehicles on scene.

Right now, it appears that they are focusing their attention on a large field and wooded area nearby but it is unclear exactly what they are investigating at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.

