VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A street takeover event is occurring at a commuter lot in Vernon Friday night, according to a Connecticut State Police Twitter post.

Connecticut State Police issued the warning at 8:30 p.m. and said the street takeover was taking place at the Interstate Exit 64/65 commuter lot in Vernon.

A street takeover event in Vernon. (Source: Connecticut State Police)

State police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) are actively investigating and monitoring the street takeover event.