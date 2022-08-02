VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police arrested a state trooper following an alleged domestic dispute at his home.

Vernon police arrested Jaime Solis on Monday at 7 p.m.

State police suspended Solis and placed him on administrative duty pending the outcomes of the Vernon police investigation and an internal affairs investigation.

He was assigned to Troop D in Danielson and has been a trooper since 2020.

News 8 has reached out to Vernon police for more information about the arrest.

