VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police arrested a state trooper following an alleged domestic dispute at his home.
Vernon police arrested Jaime Solis on Monday at 7 p.m.
State police suspended Solis and placed him on administrative duty pending the outcomes of the Vernon police investigation and an internal affairs investigation.
He was assigned to Troop D in Danielson and has been a trooper since 2020.
News 8 has reached out to Vernon police for more information about the arrest.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.