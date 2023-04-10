TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A bird needed some rescuing on I-84 over the weekend, since it didn’t know it was “il-eagle” to be on the highway.

Connecticut State Police troopers responded to the Vernon-Tolland town line on I-84 eastbound around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and located a downed eagle in the center median of the interstate. Police slowed traffic to address the winged creature.

Due to the human-bird language barrier, there were some communication issues when troopers asked the eagle to move to the safer right shoulder. A local animal control officer was called in for assistance.

See the video captured of the rescue:

The bald eagle was safely captured and transported to the custody of Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation in Ashford.

Dispatcher Gambacorta, now known as a “multi-talon” rescuer, was thanked for his “claw-some” job with the rescue.