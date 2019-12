TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Tolland fire crews are responding to a cab of a tractor-trailer that crashed into the woods along I-84 Westbound near Exit 68 Tuesday morning.

Officials say the truck went over the guard rail and into the woods.

There is no trailer attached to the cab. No injuries have been reported.

Photo: Tolland Alert

Photo: Tolland Alert

Photo: Tolland Alert

Photo: Tolland Alert

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.