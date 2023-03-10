STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — College hoops fan? You might want to flock to Storrs…or avoid New Britain, according to a new study.

Data collected by WalletHub ranks Storrs, home of the University of Connecticut, as the third-best city in the nation for college basketball fans. However, New Britain ranked dead last, at 295.

Part of the reason the study ranked New Britain low is due to it’s team’s performance, according to the data. Out of 292 cities ranked for performance, New Britain came in at 288.

Other factors considered include the cost of a season ticket, how many coaches a team has had in the past 10 seasons, stadium capacity, a team’s performance and fan engagement.