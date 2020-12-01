Suspect in Vernon hit-and-run that killed father of two faces judge in brief court appearance

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Philip Holmes, 41, of Somers, did not say much Tuesday as he left Rockville Superior Court shortly after his arraignment on charges he hit and killed beloved Vernon father of two, and soccer coach Andrew Aggarwala. Police say Holmes hit Aggarwala drove off, leaving him to die just before 3 p.m. last Tuesday.

Holmes made bond on Monday night but had a brief court appearance Tuesday morning. He had no comment when he walked out of court.

“What do you want to tell Andy’s family?” asked our reporter.

“I have no comment right now,” replied Holmes.

But Holmes had plenty to say to detectives who first noticed damage to his silver Hyundai Sonata at a checkpoint they had set up one day after Aggarwala was found dead on Phoenix Street.

According to the arrest warrant, Holmes changed his story multiple times—eventually only admitting to hitting what he claimed he believed was a mailbox as he glanced down at his phone. Holmes told detectives he was on his way to visit his father, who lives near the scene.

Surveillance video and debris at the scene matched Holmes’ car. Holmes was arrested late Monday but was charged and released after sources say his father posted bond.

“We’ve been in regular touch with the [Aggarwala] family. The family is obviously devastated. They’re also appreciative of all the support they’ve gotten from the community. It’s been a horrible tragedy, something no family ever wants to go through but the support– they’ve been so gracious, everyone who’s reached out to them, everyone who’s helped get them through this,” said LT. William Meier with the Vernon Police Department Tuesday.

In the arrest warrant, Holmes at first tries to blame a coworker for the damage caused to his car. That story, said detectives, did not check out.

Holmes’s next court date is January 8.