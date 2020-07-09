Suspects in Andover mural vandalism identified

ANDOVER, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police have identified the suspects who vandalized a mural at the Andover Town Library over the weekend.

Security footage near the library shows a small silver sedan and three men near the building early Sunday morning. Police say all the suspects have been identified. Authorities are waiting on arrest warrants.

The town library’s Board of Directors says the artist started sketching over a year ago.

“It depicts important icons in Andover,” she said. “The old town hall, the creamery, the steam engine…residents were very engaged so we had a lot of community interest.”

The artist did put a protective coating over the mural so town officials hope the vandalism can be cleaned up without badly damaging the artwork.