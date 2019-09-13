The Tolland TEF rocks are back!

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tolland Education Foundation has once again hidden rocks around town to help raise money to help educators with ways to teach their students.

Ten rocks have been hidden around town and it’s up to students to take part in this scavenger hunt to find them and turn them into an educator who can then receive a grant.

Last school year ten rocks worth $100 each were initially hidden and found, then two more rocks were hidden, and then one more golden rock worth $300 was hidden.

The Tolland Education Foundation calls this a journey that encourages fun and innovation in their public schools.