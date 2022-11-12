STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were transported to Windham Hospital after a tree fell and struck an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on 134 N. Eagleville Rd Friday evening.

The commercial parking lot is shared by several businesses including the Huskies Tavern, Sgt. Pepperoni and Wally’s Chicken Coop.

Shortly after 11 p.m., UConn emergency personnel responded to reports that a tree had fallen and hit an occupied vehicle. When public safety personnel arrived, the drivers and passengers had already exited the vehicle, according to a school official.

Of the five people involved, three were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, while two declined medical care. While one student was transferred from Windham to Hartford Hospital for additional care, none of the injuries were life-threatening, according to a UConn official.

The incident remains under investigation, including how many of the five people involved were inside the vehicle when it was struck and whether or not Friday’s turbulent weather was a factor.