SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A TikTok trend has led to a spike in car thefts, as the viral videos are showing thieves how to break into Kias and Hyundais using only a USB cord.

This infamous trend has led to an uptick in car thefts, according to police, not just in Connecticut but across the nation.

In Shelton, six car thefts have been reported since August 13, five of them being Hyundais and one being a Kia vehicle.

In the most recent burglary, Shelton police said they responded to the area of Coram Ave. and Hill St. just after midnight on Monday. They had heard reports of young men attempting to break into people’s vehicles.

These men were in a Hyundai that had been reported stolen from another town, according to Shelton police. Then, officers received word that a Shelton vehicle was taken.

Officers found the stolen car driving on the Derby/Shelton Bridge, where they were able to conduct a motor stop to arrest a 16-year-old juvenile from Ansonia for the theft. He has been charged with larceny in the first degree, burglary in the third degree, criminal trover in the first degree, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, according to police.

The juvenile told officers on the scene that he was following the infamous TikTok trend that taught others how to steal Hyundais and Kias when he took the Shelton car.