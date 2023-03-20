TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — The Electric Blue Café reopened on Monday, days after the adult club was raided as part of an investigation into possible prostitution on the premises.

“We are open for business!!!” the business posted on Facebook on Monday. “Stop by and see for yourself!!!!”

The alleged criminal activity had taken place for years, according to officials last week. The business had been ordered to be shut down for 30 days, but filed an appeal to remain open.

The suspension is on hold until the appeal receives a hearing in front of the Tolland Town Council, according to a statement released by Brian Foley, the town’s manager.

“As is their right by Tolland Town Code, The Electric Blue Cafe filed an appeal,” he wrote. “My office received a copy today. As a result, the Electric Blue Cafe’s Adult Oriented Entertainment license is stayed pending the appeal process. We the town assumed an appeal would be the course of action and we are considering our options. We are working closely with Town Attorney Rick Conti, as well as our internal staff to move forward in the most prudent manner.”

The investigation includes Homeland Security and Connecticut State Police.