TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Tolland will no longer pursue a temporary suspension against an adult club at the center of a prostitution investigation, citing the cost of continuing to pursue the case.

Brian Foley, Tolland’s town manager, said it would be “a significant expense” for the town to fight the suspension of the Electric Blue Café, which could remain open through a “lengthy” appeals process.

“The Town will continue to monitor the investigation and business activity at the Electric Blue and take such action, if any, deemed necessary in the future,” Foley wrote in a social media post.

The Electric Blue Café was suspended for 30 days following a raid last month from Homeland Security and Connecticut State Police as part of an investigation into possible prostitution happening at the business. The club appealed its suspension the following day.

Under city code, if the business appealed the suspension, it could remain open until it had an appeal hearing.

The alleged criminal activity had taken place for years, according to officials.

News 8 has reached out to the Electric Blue Café for comment.