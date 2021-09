(WTNH) — Firefighters in Tolland responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate-84 East overnight Thursday.

It happened near the Mountain Spring overpass, and one lane near Exit 67 is open.

The fire has been extinguished.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene.

There is no information on the cause of the fire or the extent of any injuries.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.