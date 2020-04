TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tolland Fire Department is on scene of a house fire early Thursday morning.

According to @TollandAlert on Twitter, fire crews responded to 31 Eastview Terrace some time after 3 a.m. Thursday for a house fire.

Delay alert posting, Tolland responded to a house fire at 31 Eastview Terrace a little after 3am Fire Marshall and crews still on scene this morning pic.twitter.com/zeXunJjssE — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) April 23, 2020

No other information was revealed regarding injuries or the cause of the fire.