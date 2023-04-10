TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A teacher in Tolland faces charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault that occurred nearly 10 years ago involving a student that attended Tolland High School.

Kris Coffey, 43, was arrested on April 7 and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault following a state police investigation.

The Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip in early February about an inappropriate relationship between Coffey and a high school student in the 2014-15 school year.

According to the arrest warrant, Coffey has been an employee at Tolland High School for about 15 years and teaches junior and senior English.

News 8 is working to find out Coffey’s current employment status.

Coffey is being held on a $150,000 bond and is due in court Monday.