TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Jewelry stores at Fieldstone Commons in Tolland closed on Wednesday due to a larceny-related Major Crimes investigation, police said.

According to the Tolland Police Department, there is an active police presence at Fieldstone Commons with state police’s Eastern District Major Crimes unit on scene.

Police said several businesses are being impacted, with Camille’s and Morande Jewelers closed until further notice. Tolland Eyecare and Elle Nails will remain open for business.

The Town of Tolland’s building inspector and fire marshal are on-scene to assist with businesses re-opening as soon as possible.

Police stressed that this is a larceny-related incident, there are no injuries, and the area is safe. However, police expect the area to have an investigative police presence throughout the afternoon.

