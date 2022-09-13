HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Capitol Police arrested a Tolland man for allegedly threatening and harassing a state representative.

According to the police, 42-year-old Justin Gagnon was charged with the following offenses: threatening in the second degree, harassment in the second degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

Connecticut State Capitol Police said the charges stem from an investigation regarding communication sent to a state representative.

Mugshot of Justin Gagnon (IMAGE: Connecticut State Capitol Police)

Gagnon is set to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Sep 21. and police say he was released on a non-surety bond.