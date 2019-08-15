Tolland schools to delay start of school year

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tolland school system will be starting the school year after Labor Day this year.

In a meeting earlier this week, the Superintendent and other school district leaders determined to delay the start of school because Birch Grove Primary School students need to move into temporary classrooms; Birch Grove has a crumbling foundation.

The district wanted all schools to start at the same time so they are all on the same schedule.

Teachers will still start on August 21, but students will start school Tuesday, September 3.

For more information and a revised school calendar, click here.

