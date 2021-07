After some nasty storms on Saturday, I wish we could look forward to a drier day, however, we will still be tracking clouds with a few passing showers/storms today. The day will not be a washout, so you can get outdoors, but I would keep an eye on the radar. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will remain in effect for northern CT through this evening as there could be more slow-moving downpours. (We saw flash flooding on Saturday in Tolland and Windham Co.) Things will dry out overnight. Mostly is looking mostly dry with more sunshine, but there could be a spot thundershower in the afternoon/evening.

Today: Mostly cloudy with occasional breaks of sunshine. A few passing thundershowers. Highs in the low 80s.