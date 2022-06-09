TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — After years as the face of the Hartford Police Department and later Connecticut State Police, Brian Foley has a new title: town manager of Tolland.

The town council voted to appoint Foley to the position at a meeting Thursday night. Foley, a retired law enforcement official and life-long Tolland resident, was chosen after a lengthy interview process.

In an interview set to air Sunday morning on This Week In Connecticut, Foley says he is excited and ready to settle into his new role.

“So I think I can be centering voice for the town to assist town council in what they do and let me just say this… I’m very thankful they put their trust in me to handle that position,” Foley said. “There’s no shortage of things to do and I’m ready to get to work.”

Foley spent more than two decades with the Hartford Police Department before a brief stint as a TV reporter and currently serves as assistant commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services.

He is set to begin his new role later this month.