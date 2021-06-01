Town of Andover honors veterans exposed to Agent Orange with new monument

Tolland

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ANDOVER, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town has a new monument to veterans exposed to Agent Orange.

The Hartford Courant reported Monday that the project was spearheaded by a local veteran who says he was harmed by the Vietnam War-era defoliant.

The new memorial is set to be dedicated Saturday in Andover Veterans Monument Park. Veteran Gerry Wright got the idea for the monument a few years ago, when he saw an Agent Orange memorial in Texas.

Between 1962 and 1971, the U.S. military sprayed roughly 11 million gallons of Agent Orange in southern Vietnam.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has since recognized more than a dozen diseases it presumes to be connected with exposure to the chemical.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

9-year-old injured in ATV crash in Tolland

News /

UConn provides updates to its COVID-19 protocols for campuses

News /

17-year-old Vernon boy arrested in connection to shooting on Terrace Drive

News /

CEO of UConn Health named as interim president of UConn

News /

CSP looking for suspect in robbery at XtraMart Convenience Store in Tolland

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss