Town of Andover honors veterans exposed to Agent Orange with new monument

ANDOVER, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town has a new monument to veterans exposed to Agent Orange.

The Hartford Courant reported Monday that the project was spearheaded by a local veteran who says he was harmed by the Vietnam War-era defoliant.

The new memorial is set to be dedicated Saturday in Andover Veterans Monument Park. Veteran Gerry Wright got the idea for the monument a few years ago, when he saw an Agent Orange memorial in Texas.

Between 1962 and 1971, the U.S. military sprayed roughly 11 million gallons of Agent Orange in southern Vietnam.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has since recognized more than a dozen diseases it presumes to be connected with exposure to the chemical.