Town of Mansfield enacting indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status Saturday

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Mansfield has issued a mask mandate for indoor public spaces, meeting spaces, private indoor businesses and all places of employment except when eating and drinking.

The mandate takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. It applies regardless of vaccination status.

A news release from the town Wednesday said the Mansfield Town Council authorized the town manager to issue the emergency order out of concern for the region and state’s increasing cases of COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant.

“The Town of Mansfield is taking this proactive step to protect our residents, visitors and business owners,” said Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth. “Wearing a mask in public spaces can help prevent the spread of the virus, and it is a prudent step to take at this time.”