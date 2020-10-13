Town of Vernon discovers some voters received wrong absentee ballots in the mail

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Vernon has discovered that some of their voters have received the wrong ballots in the mail.

Tuesday, the office of the mayor reported they are taking proactive steps to ensure voting integrity after town officials discovered errors with absentee ballots.

Town officials say they “discovered a flaw in the Secretary of the State’s Centralized Voter Registration System that has caused some voters to receive the wrong ballots.”

Every voter in the state received an absentee ballot application weeks ago for the November election. For those who returned their applications and requested mail-in ballots, their ballots were mailed out Oct. 2.

Soon after, voters contacted Vernon’s Town Clerk’s office reporting they have received ballots for the wrong voting district, meaning that some voters had ballots listing candidates that were not in their voting district and for whom they can not cast a vote.

“The integrity of our voting system is essential to our democracy,” Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne said. “We are taking steps to make sure our voters receive the proper ballots so that their votes count.”

Vernon Town Administrator Michael Purcaro said, “A coding error caused the wrong voting district to be listed on the mailing label which resulted in the wrong ballot being sent to the affected voters.”

State officials told Purcaro they were aware of the problem and that the issue affected over 100 registered voters in Vernon and additional voters in more than 30 communities across the state.

“We were never notified about this problem by the Secretary of the State and only found out about it after discovering and investigating it ourselves,” said Purcaro. “Despite this lack of notice or guidance from the State, the Town has implemented procedures to correct the problem and protect one of our most basic civil rights –the ability to vote in a free and fair election.”

“We have internal controls in place to ensure that the proper absentee ballot is mailed to anyone who requests one,” Town Clerk Karen Daigle said. “For those who received absentee ballots before the system error was discovered, we have procedures in place to verify, without opening the ballots, that the voter received the correct ballot. If an error is detected, we will contact the voter to ensure he or she receives the right ballot.”

Officials remind voters who have received their absentee ballot in the mail to double-check that it is in fact for the district in which you are registered. If it is not, call your respective town government.