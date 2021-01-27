Tractor trailer truck crash with injuries, fuel leak closes Route 6 in Bolton

BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 6 is closed in Bolton following a multi-vehicle crash with injuries that resulted in a fuel leak on Wednesday morning.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports that Route 6/Hop River Road is closed at Steeles Crossing Road due to a crash involving a tractor trailer truck and another vehicle.

Connecticut State Police tell News 8 that the call for the crash came in at 11:36 a.m. and that the incident resulted in a fuel leak.

According to police, there were injuries sustained in the crash but they did not say how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There is no word on when the road is expected to reopen at this time.