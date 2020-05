TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was hurt after a tree fell onto a moving car in Tolland Saturday afternoon, State Police say.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say the tree also took down some power lines. Data on the Eversource website shows that over 300 customers in Tolland are without power.

Old Stafford Road at Buff Cap Road is closed at this time; no word on when the scene will be cleared or when power will be restored.