MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was struck by a drunk driver while responding to a separate crash in Mansfield on Monday, according to officials.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday night, a trooper received a report of a collision in the area of Depot Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Mansfield. A car had hit a deer, and the trooper responded to help the situation. The trooper and the driver of this car were in the roadway assessing the situation when the collision occurred.

While at the scene, a car driven by 26-year-old Hope Herzog struck the trooper and pedestrian while they were in the roadway.

Herzog was traveling southbound, south of Route 44, in Mansfield when she struck the trooper and pedestrian. She continued to drive away at high speeds after the crash and proceeded to strike two police cruisers, causing damage to each.

Herzog was found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash. She did not pass the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing that was issued to her at the scene, officials said.

She has been charged with one count of reckless driving, one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a handheld electronic device, and assault with a motor vehicle in the second degree.

The pedestrian involved in the crash has been transported to Hartford Hospital, and the trooper that was struck was transported to Windham Hospital, according to officials. There is no word yet on either of their conditions.

Police have not released the identity of the Trooper or other person involved in this crash.

Follow News 8 for more updates on this developing story.