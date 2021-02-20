Troopers detain five suspects connected to ‘gun incident’ around Tolland Green

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — State police confirm to News 8 that all five people involved in a “gun incident” around Tolland Green Saturday have been detained.

Troopers said it happened around 3 p.m. Saturday. Troopers were dispatched to the area of Torry Road for reports of a ‘suspicious incident’, which prompted a heavy police presence.

The scene is secured, troopers say.

No other information has been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.