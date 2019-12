VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are responding to an early Monday morning truck accident on Route 30 in Vernon.

DOT officials say the Route 30 area between Merline Road and Dobson Road has been closed due to a truck accident

It’s unclear how long the portion of the road will be closed.

Serious injuries have been reported by first responders.

No other details have been confirmed at this time. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.