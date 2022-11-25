MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested after burglary tools were found in their car during a suspicious vehicle stop in Mansfield on Thursday.

State police responded to a report of a suspicious car parked on Middle Turnpike in Mansfield around 4:23 p.m. and found a Chevrolet Cruz parked at the back of the home.

A man, identified as 33-year-old Travis Steele of Putnam, was seen putting sections of pipe into the car. When police asked his name and date of birth, Steele originally provided false information.

Another person at the scene, a woman later identified as 30-year-old Melissa Hachey of Putnam, was also found at the home.

Police said they found both copper wiring and pipe inside the car, and investigators observed that they were removed from the home. While police further investigated the scene, both Steele and Hachey were detained.

While detained, Hachey was able to remove one of her handcuffs and actively resisted police as they tried to re-secure her in the cuffs. Police said she became uncooperative and actively fought the troopers, requiring additional assistance.

Once both Hachey and Steele were secured, police searched the car and seized the burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, and copper wiring and pipe.

Hachey requested medical assistance for a pre-existing condition and Steele requested a medical evaluation for reported injuries. After they were transported to Windham hospital and released, the pair was transported to Troop C in Tolland for processing.