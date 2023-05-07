TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are dead after a car crash on Merrow Road in Tolland on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Amanda Bowen, 66, was traveling south when her vehicle crossed the double yellow line and collided with another car. Bryan Flint, 64, was driving the other car. Both drivers died from their injuries.

Two children, ages 7 and 9, were traveling with Flint and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

If you witnessed the accident or have information please contact TFC Kevin Hoyt #994 at the Tolland Resident Troopers Office or at Troop C.