STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when they were caught under a tractor in Stafford.

According to Tolland County Dispatch they were called to 123 West Stafford Road at 2:35 p.m. where they found a man and woman, both in their 60’s, under a tractor. Dispatch believes they are husband and wife.

One of the victim’s was flown to Hartford Hospital by Life Star helicopter and the other was taken by ambulance to Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The scene has since clearded according to Tolland County Dispatch.