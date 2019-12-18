Two tractor-trailer crash shuts down part of I-84 east in Tolland, fuel leaking, DEEP en route

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Tolland Fire Department responded to two separate crashes Tuesday night involving tractor-trailers. The crashes shut down two lanes of I-84 eastbound near exit 68 in Tolland temporarily.

Tolland emergency officials report that both trucks are leaking diesel fuel and that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is responding to the scene.

Tolland Fire and State police on scene , I-84 Eastbound prio to exit 68. Operating two separate Tractor Trailer accidents off the highway, both leaking diesel fuel , State Deep responding to scene pic.twitter.com/eWZVTIS1x7 — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) December 18, 2019

It is reported that Tolland Fire Department is working to contain the fuel spill.

One of the crashes is reported to be “in the median near the Mountain Spring overpass.”