VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Vernon beaches are closed due to increased bacterial levels in the water, according to North Central District Health Department Thursday afternoon.

The North Central District Health Department tested water for the Valley Falls and Newhoca Beaches and determined that the swimming areas should be closed.

Town officials state that the increase in bacterial levels is attributed to storm water runoff from recent rain in the area. The water in these two beach locations are being retested and results should be in Friday.

The Town of Vernon states that the community pool at375 Hartford Turnpike will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.