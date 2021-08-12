UConn: 97% of incoming residential students in Storrs compliant with COVID vaccination policy

Tolland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — As the University of Connecticut gets ready to welcome students back to campus, school officials say 97 percent of incoming students at the Storrs residential students are compliant with their COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The school reports, “97 percent of the approximately 11,000 incoming UConn Storrs residential students are compliant with the policy…Of those, 94 percent are either fully or partially vaccinated; three percent requested and were granted exemptions under the policy’s provisions (and are therefore compliant), and the remaining three percent haven’t yet uploaded their information to Student Health & Wellness.”

RELATED: More than 800 UConn students seek vaccination exemption

The university made the announcement just about two weeks ahead of move-in day.

First-year students start moving into the dorms on Aug. 27. All others move in on the 28th and 29th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

What's Right With Schools: Ellington riding camp gives students unique experience with horses

News /

CT Chief Medical Examiner declares suspicious death in Somers as a homicide

News /

WEB EXTRA: State Police give an update on ongoing investigation on Durkee Road in Somers

DL365 /

Vernon PD looking for 2 people who held up Cumberland Farms, stole cash register, cigarettes

News /

Vernon vaccine clinic helps vaccinate individuals with disabilities

News /

Two Vernon beaches are closed due to increased bacterial levels

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss