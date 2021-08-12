UConn: 97% of incoming residential students in Storrs compliant with COVID vaccination policy

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — As the University of Connecticut gets ready to welcome students back to campus, school officials say 97 percent of incoming students at the Storrs residential students are compliant with their COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The school reports, “97 percent of the approximately 11,000 incoming UConn Storrs residential students are compliant with the policy…Of those, 94 percent are either fully or partially vaccinated; three percent requested and were granted exemptions under the policy’s provisions (and are therefore compliant), and the remaining three percent haven’t yet uploaded their information to Student Health & Wellness.”

The university made the announcement just about two weeks ahead of move-in day.

First-year students start moving into the dorms on Aug. 27. All others move in on the 28th and 29th.