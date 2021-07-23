UConn Athletics’ probationary period with NCAA ends after two years

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The NCAA informed UConn Athletics’ that its probationary period has ended after two years and the fulfillment of obligations that resulted from violations in the men’s basketball program under previous coaching staff.

Penalties included a reduction in scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year and multiple recruiting restrictions that impacted the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 academic years.

“Although the probationary period has concluded, we will continue to be committed to adhering to the highest standard of NCAA compliance,” Director of Athletics at UConn David Benedict said. “I feel that we have emerged stronger than ever and look forward to a bright future for UConn Athletics.”