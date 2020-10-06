UConn bans Phi Gamma Delta fraternity over hazing incidents

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has banned a fraternity for repeated hazing incidents, including one at a pledge event in February when a student was hospitalized with severe alcohol intoxication.

UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said Tuesday that Phi Gamma Delta was permanently expelled on Sept. 30. Leaders of the fraternity’s local and national chapters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

School officials say the student who was hospitalized had a blood-alcohol level that was four times the legal limit for driving.

UConn officials say the hazing incidents, which continued after the February pledge event, were a danger to the school community