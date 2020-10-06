 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

UConn bans Phi Gamma Delta fraternity over hazing incidents

Tolland

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has banned a fraternity for repeated hazing incidents, including one at a pledge event in February when a student was hospitalized with severe alcohol intoxication.

UConn spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz said Tuesday that Phi Gamma Delta was permanently expelled on Sept. 30. Leaders of the fraternity’s local and national chapters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

School officials say the student who was hospitalized had a blood-alcohol level that was four times the legal limit for driving.

UConn officials say the hazing incidents, which continued after the February pledge event, were a danger to the school community

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

UConn bans Phi Gamma Delta fraternity over hazing incidents

News /

Vernon PD arrest sixth suspect in connection to Rockville shooting, drug trafficking

News /

Hebron Ave. Elementary school class, teacher in Glastonbury quarantined after student tests positive for COVID-19

News /

No charges filed in vandalism of Black Lives Matter message on UConn's Spirit Rock

News /

5 arrested in Vernon in connection to shooting, drug trafficking; one shooter still at large

News /

Local songwriter has a message - 'Mask it Up'

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss