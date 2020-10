STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– The UConn Board of Trustees is set to meet Wednesday morning for a virtual discussion.

Some topics expected to be on the agenda include the university’s response to pandemic-related financial matters. Also expected to be discussed is a new agreement with the state Department of Transportation, in which electric buses will be introduced at the Storrs campus.

That meeting starts just before 10 a.m. at about 9:50 a.m.