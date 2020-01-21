Breaking News
UConn: Deceased student found at Mirror Lake on Storrs campus
UConn student dies after being pulled from Mirror Lake on Storrs campus

Tolland

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn police and fire crews pulled a student out of Mirror Lake on the Storrs campus Monday afternoon.

Officials say the student was found at the shallow area of the lake and was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The student has been identified as 19-year-old Tianyin Shang from Shanghai, China. The university says Shang was a second year student majoring in applied mathematics.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time. Foul play is not suspected.

The university released a statement to the campus saying in part, “Her loss touches all of us in different ways. Our grief for Tianyin’s loss – no matter how well we knew her — will impact us in a myriad of ways.”

Counseling is available to students at the university’s Student Health and Wellness Center. Students can also contact counselors-on-call at 860-486-4705.

