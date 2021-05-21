UCONN athletics extends contracts of Geno Auriemma and Mike Cavanaugh

Joining Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma were the Connecticut seniors honored before the NCAA college basketball game against Central Florida Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. They are, from left to right: Kyla Irwin (25), Crystal Dangerfield (5), Evelyn Adebayo (14), Molly Bent (10), Batouly Camara (32) (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – University of Connecticut director of athletics David Benedict today announced that the contracts of head women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma and head men’s hockey coach Mike Cavanaugh have each been extended for five years.

The contract extension for Auriemma is retroactive from April 2020, and runs through April 2025, and can be extended for two additional one-year periods by mutual agreement.

“Geno Auriemma has meant so much to the University of Connecticut, and to our entire state, for the last 36 years,” Benedict said. “The program that Geno has built is the gold standard in college athletics and I’m thrilled that he will continue to lead it for the foreseeable future.”

Auriemma will receive a base salary of $600,000 per year and additional compensation for speaking, consulting and media obligations of $2.2 million for the 2020-21 season, which increases by $100,000 each year through the term of the contract.

“I would like to thank David Benedict and the University of Connecticut leadership for their continued commitment to me and the women’s basketball program,” Auriemma said. “UConn has been great to me for the last 36 years and I look forward to being here for at least a few more years. I think the future for our program, and UConn Athletics, is exciting.”

Cavanaugh’s contract extension began in April, 2021, and runs through April, 2026, with a starting salary of $360,000, which will increase each season for a total package of $1.9 million, plus performance incentives and a retention bonus of $150,000 that will be paid on April 1, 2026 if he is still the UConn coach.

“Eight years ago, Mike Cavanaugh was tasked with the challenge of leading UConn hockey through its transition from Atlantic Hockey and into the best conference in the country,” Benedict said. “Over the last several seasons, we have been competitive with the best teams in the country and there is a lot of momentum behind this program. It is clear that Cav is a great fit and the right leader to take UConn hockey to the next level.”

“I’m very thankful to director of athletics David Benedict and the Board of Trustees for their continued trust and support in me, my coaching staff and the entire hockey program,” Cavanaugh said. “For those that follow the team, you have seen that night in and out we are highly competitive and fun to watch as we make progress each year in the very demanding Hockey East conference. There is a lot to be excited about here with a new arena breaking ground, recent firsts in the program with breaking into the Top 20 poll and players being named All-American and signing NHL contracts. I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about leading this program and building on the significant momentum we’ve achieved so far.”