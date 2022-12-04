STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Huskies are going to a postseason game for the first time since 2015, the University of Connecticut announced Sunday.

The team will play the Marshall University Thundering Herd on Dec. 19 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, held at Coastal Carolina University.

Kick off will be at 2:30 p.m. and air on ESPN and on the ESPN app.

Information on how to get tickets will be coming soon, according to the university.

The team had a 6-6 record in 2022 — the most wins for the program since the 2015 season. The team became eligible for a bowl game when it beat Liberty University 36-33.

The last bowl game the team played in was the St. Petersburg Bowl, where it lost to Marshall University 16-10.