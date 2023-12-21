STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A University of Connecticut graduate and former White House staffer under Donald Trump will be a contestant on the upcoming season of “The Bachelor.”

Marlena Haddad, 26, is a finance writer from West Palm Beach. An Instagram post from Labor Day marked her location as Fairfield. Her LinkedIn bio lists that she lives in New York City.

“Marlena is ready to commit and wants a man who’s not afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve,” her bio reads. “Vulnerability is very important to her, and she’s hoping Joey will show her his sensitive side. Marlena’s loved ones describe her as optimistic, loyal and resilient.”

Haddad is one of 32 women who will be dating Joey Graziadei, who was on season 20 of “The Bachelorette.”

She worked in the White House from 2020 to 2021 as a director of research for the presidential personnel office. While at UConn, she majored in economics and made multiple appearance on Fox News.

She loves puppy love — literally. “Nothing makes Marlena happier than puppies,” according to her bio. She also enjoys reading by candlelight and will always be the one driving the golf cart on the course.

“Her dream job is to be a parent and she can’t wait to enter her soccer mom era,” her bio reads. “Marlena considers herself a ‘hopeful romantic’ and always goes above and beyond to make her partner feel special. She’s hoping Joey is ready to receive all the love she has to give.”

“The Bachelor” will premier at 8 p.m. Jan. 22 on ABC.