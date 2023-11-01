STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — It was not until recently that student-athletes were able to grab a slice of massive revenue to help create their name, image and likeness at universities.

Now, there is a way for athletes to profit and give back to the community.



University of Connecticut graduates John Malfettone and Jon Greenblatt are co-founders of the non-profit Bleeding Blue for Good. The concept of the non-profit is to pair student-athletes with charities.

Malfettone said the non-profit compensates student-athletes while giving back to the community as role models for kids. It’s much more than athletes simply showing up and running drills at clinics in inner cities as the athletes also deliver a message to the kids.

“And keep in mind, a lot of our players came from modest income backgrounds, some from the inner cities. So I think they can relate to these kids, and the kids can relate to them. That’s when they’re talking about, ‘I chose to go to school. Stay in school. Get a high school education. I got a scholarship, I went to UConn. I have a chance to play pro.’ When you see these kids, their eyes just light up I honestly believe we’ve impacted more than one life, if not many,” Malfettone said.

For more on this story and the upcoming season of UConn men’s and women’s basketball, join News 8’s John Pierson and Erik Dobratz for “Husky Hoops” Thursday night at 7 p.m. on News 8.

We’ll let you know which former huskies are on the board of Bleeding Blue for Good.