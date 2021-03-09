UConn looks into whether students who threw large off campus party should be disciplined

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– UConn is now looking into whether or not students who were at a large off campus party last weekend may have violated the Student Code.

No comment from the folks living at a Birch Road home in Mansfield after police say they held a party over the weekend which drew between 150 and 200 mostly maskless people.

“I think it definitely is concerning but I think you kind of just have to be aware of who you’re hanging out with and if your friends are people in attendance, then you have to take that into consideration,” said UConn senior Rachel Bahouth.

Three people who rent the home were ticketed for violating the governor’s order limiting gatherings to 10 people indoors and outdoors and now UConn is looking into information they are students and will determine if they violated the Student Code.

“I know a lot of people did go and it seemed fun but I obviously wasn’t there and I think that’s the best choice,” said Bahouth.

On March 19th the state’s restrictions on gatherings will be relaxed allowing 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, and with the warmer weather there may be concerns about large off campus gatherings this spring like those seen during pre-pandemic times.

UConn says it works with off campus landlords, local police, and towns to make sure health and safety protocols are followed by students.

UConn senior and baseball player Christian Fedko says he would avoid any large parties or situations like that.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Especially I wouldn’t put my team at risk or anything like that.”

Carriage House and Celeron apartments have cracked down on Spring weekend parties in recent years.

“No no no not through here,” agreed Fedko.

Spring weekend is traditionally the last weekend before finals. But this year there will be fewer students around to go to any parties. That’s because after Spring Break, UConn goes fully remote. So no students will be returning to campus after the April break.

Sanctions for anyone violating the Student Code can range from warnings to probation and up to expulsion.