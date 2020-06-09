UConn marching band cancels fall performances citing too many challenges to ensure social distancing

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Many people are heading back to work as businesses begin to reopen and some colleges and universities are rolling out out guidelines as well. As universities navigate how to safely reopen, UConn has added some new guidelines for the fall semester. Now the university has announced the marching band will not perform this fall.

The band has a 125-year history performing. In this morning’s announcement, the university said, moving forward on the band’s regular in-person schedules for the fall semester posed too many logistical challenges to ensure proper social distancing.

UConn Athletics had canceled all events for the remainder of this academic year, which includes all spring teams. No other decisions have been made regarding the fall semester.

The School of Fine Arts and its venues, like the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts and Connecticut Repertory Theatre, will remain physically closed through the summer, but many are still offering virtual programs and workshops. In-person graduation ceremonies in May were canceled.

The university is still planning on holding a commencement celebration on the weekend of October 9.